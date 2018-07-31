77th Assembly District Candidates Forum
press release: In cooperation with vital grass root Community Organizations, the 100 Black Men of Madison will stage a Candidate Forum, Tuesday, 31 July involving those that seek to represent the 77th Assembly District.
Candidates Sheila Stubbs, Shabnam Lofti, John Imes and Mark Garthwaite have agreed to participate.
The 5:30 PM event will be held at the Atrium Community Room at the Village on Park, 2300 S. Park Street, Madison, Wisconsin.
All are welcome to attend.
