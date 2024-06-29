× Expand Frank Cain Mario in front of a garage. "8-Bit Opera" is Fresco Opera's 2024 Garage Opera production

media release: Step into a world where opera meets arcade with Fresco Opera's latest venture, the '8-Bit Opera,' part of the innovative Garage Opera series this summer. This series transforms everyday garages into a stage, merging the enchanting world of opera with the nostalgic flair of classic video games.

Performance Schedule:

Saturday, June 29, at 2pm – 21 La Crescenta Circle, Madison

Sunday, June 30, at 2pm – 6002 Galley Ct, Madison

Saturday, July 13, at 2pm – 2110 Vilas Ave, Madison

Sunday, July 14, at 2pm – 2341 Talc Trail, Madison

"8-Bit Opera" brings to life iconic video game characters through the power of operatic performance, creating an unforgettable fusion of digital culture and classical music. Each performance is designed to be a family-friendly event, free and open to the public, encouraging Dane County residents to experience the drama and majesty of opera right in their driveways.

Dr. Melanie Cain, artistic director of Fresco Opera, states, "With '8-Bit Opera', we aim to break down the traditional barriers of opera. By integrating the themes of beloved video games, we bring a fun, relatable element to these performances, making them accessible and enjoyable for everyone, including new audiences who may not have experienced opera before."

The series not only promises great entertainment but also fosters community bonding and cultural appreciation in a casual setting. Audience members are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, engage with the performance, and explore a new dimension of opera.

For more details about Fresco Opera and the "8-Bit Opera" series, please visit our website at www.frescoopera.com.

Join us to experience the imaginative blend of video game nostalgia and operatic grandeur!