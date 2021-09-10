media release: This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

To commemorate the anniversary, Madison College is hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday,

Sept. 10, at the Protective Services Fire Bay, 1701 Pearson St. The event will honor the victims, survivors and first responders of the terrorist attacks.

Nearly 100 Madison College Law Enforcement, EMS and Fire Service students are expected to attend the ceremony, which is free and open to the public. Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison will be the featured speaker at 12:15 p.m.

In addition, the college will have thousands of flags displayed near the Truax Health Building to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.