ONLINE: 9/11 Remembrance

press release: On Friday, September 11, 2020, Sun Prairie Fire, Police and EMS will be participating in a small internal ceremony at 7:46 am (CST) to mark when the first plane struck. This will be on our Facebook page live for anyone interested in viewing. They will be gathering at the memorial of fallen Captain Cory Barr as they remember the events of that tragic day September 11, 2001. Unfortunately due to current circumstances this is a private event, however we do encourage the community to honor and remember those who were lost on that day. Feel free to visit the memorial statue outside the station at 135 N Bristol St throughout the day.