Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

Abel Contemporary Gallery, Stoughton 524 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

media release: November 5-Dec. 31: Three New Shows

Carol Chase Bjerke and Rick Hintze – New Work,

Cup Show: Group Show

no. 5: Martha Glowacki: Rituals and Reenactments

In person Opening Reception 5-8 PM. Open to the public. Mask will be required at this event, no reservation needed. We look forward to seeing you!

Info

Art Exhibits & Events
608-845-6600
