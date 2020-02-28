Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

press release: February 28- April 12, 2020

We present Deb Gottschalk: Water Speaks the Sky, Ancient Modern, Anna Campbell Apparatus for a Prototype in no. 5.

Opening Reception Friday, February 28th, 5pm-9pm open to the public

Snow Date: Saturday, February 29th, 5pm-9pm

Deb Gottschalk: Water Speaks the Sky

Capturing a moment is a seemingly impossible task but is the lifework of oil painter, Deb Gottschalk. In her exquisite renderings of water and sky, and often conversations between the two, Gottschalk achieves a tranquil yet dynamic stillness in the rippling surface of ponds and rivers, and the amorphous swirling of clouds. Gottschalk takes hundreds of reference photographs, compositing elements of the images together to capture the precise sense of place.

Ancient Modern: Group Show

Artists consistently have both grappled with and marveled at the creations of their ancient predecessors, looking back for their inspiration to move forward. In this exhibition, this connection between archaic art and craft practices and contemporary art is highlighted to demonstrate how these civilizations continue to influence artists working in a variety of modern media. Artists in this exhibition include: Patricia Sannit, Ryan Myers, Nathan Hatch, Alex Mandli, Rick Hintze, Ali Kauss, Andy Rubin, Randall Berndt, Reid Schoonover, Charles Munch, Pranav Sood, Sandra Peterson, and Peter Esdaile.

In no. 5: Anna Campbell: Apparatus for a Prototype

Using sculpture, site-specific installation and the design of ephemera, Anna Campbell’s work deconstructs otherwise legible signifiers of gender and heteronormativity. Conceptual, research, and craft- based methodologies are key to Campbell’s practice. Campbell employs props, scaffold and architectural fragments to support models of representation in appropriated and abstracted references to domestic spaces, gay bars and other more provisional locals to access new attachments of possibility and desire from what might seem otherwise like static legacies and conjure historical sites that we might have wished for our ancestors or utopic spaces that we may construct for our chosen families.