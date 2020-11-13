Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

× Expand courtesy Abel Contemporary Gallery "The Pale Petal" by Gregory Schulte.

press release: New work by Charlie Olson, Herbarium: Group Show, and in no.5: Objects by Maggie Jaszczak.

Opening Reception Friday, November 13, 5pm-8pm RSVP ONLY, free and open to the public Attendance will be limited to 25 patrons at a time and the evening will be divided into one-hour sessions. Tickets to this event are free and will include admittance to view all three of our regularly scheduled shows. We continue to monitor the recommendations of the CDC and Dane County. If it becomes impossible to host any gathering due to COVID-19 our possible plans include virtual openings. Please check our website for the most up to date information. All exhibits will available online at abelcontemporary.com

Charlie Olson: New Work

Part potter, part glaze chemist, Charlie Olson creates exquisite porcelain functional and semi-functional sculptural vessels. Often understated in their form, Olson’s works feature smooth organic shapes with impeccably applied glazes which Olson has developed and refined over his 35+ years of experience and experimentation.

Herbarium: Group Show

A herbarium amasses a collection of botanical specimens for future study, providing a vegetal snapshot of an area’s ecology and field guide for identifying wildlife. While imagery in this exhibition may not be based entirely on real plants, their rendering inspires close looking with a nod toward scientific study. This exhibition encompasses a variety of media and features work from: Gregory Schulte, Jonathan Wilde, Craig Clifford, Briony Morrow-Cribbs, William Lemke, Jean Apgar, Ali Kauss, Jessica Calderwood, Debbie Kupinsky, Sandra Byers, Juliane Shibata, and Barry Newstat.

In no. 5 : Objects by Maggie Jaszczak

Known best for her line of functional earthenware pottery, Shafer Minnesota based artist, Maggie Jaszczak’ s sculptural work similarly employs minimalist and wabi-sabi aesthetics. Through craft-based minimal practices including basketry, leatherwork, and stitching, Jaszczak’ s work explores the intricate subtleties of texture and materiality. Reminiscent of ancient artifacts, her aesthetic harkens back to early American handmade functional everyday objects.