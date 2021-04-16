Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

× Expand courtesy Abel Contemporary Gallery "Eucalyptus Tangle" by Gregory Schulte.

media release: April 16 - May 30, 2021: ACG presents Tangled: Gregory Schulte, Boxes, and vacant rites: selected works from ‘the splinters in our hands’ by ian van d. in no. 5.

Tangled RSVP Reception Friday, April 16, 5-8pm; Virtual Artist Reception Saturday April 17, 1pm

RSVP Reception for Boxes and vacant rites: selected works from ‘the splinters in our hands’ April 23, 5-8pm; Virtual Artist Reception Thursday April 22, 7:30pm

Free tickets available for both receptions at abelcontemporary.com

Tangled: Gregory Schulte

Employing a masterly technique in oil painting, Schulte approaches painting as a process of exploration and discovery. His paintings make the everyday extraordinary, balancing the line between real and surreal as he creates unforgettable environments through intense studies of the play of light through lush tangles of foliage with uncanny juxtapositions.

Boxes: Group Show

This collection of handcrafted boxes includes the work of artists from across the country and encompasses both functional forms and artistic interpretations. Artists in this exhibition include: Barry Roal Carlsen, Richard Jones, Lynne Hobaica, Brandon Norsted, Erica Schlueter, Tim O’Neill, Tom Loeser, Katie Hudnall, Larry Stephens, Jerilyn Virden, Alicia Czechowski and Reid Schoonover.

In no. 5: vacant rites: selected works from ‘the splinters in our hands’ by ian van d.

For ian van d., America is inhabited by an unnamed presence— a ghostly force which is simultaneously both and neither human and/nor non-human. It permeates all American spaces: urban and rural, vast and tiny. In grappling with this presence, ian van d. manifests its spirit through giving it body and mass in the form of sculptures built from discarded human materials.