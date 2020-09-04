Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

× Expand courtesy Abel Contemporary Gallery "Failed Mascot," by Gail Simpson.

The Abel Contemporary Gallery in Stoughton has been hosting in-person opening receptions for its new shows, controlling attendance by making them reservation-only. And seeing art in a gallery with others, even at a social distance, is popular enough so that the opening night reception for Madison's own Kelli Hoppmann's latest exhibit is already "sold out." (Tickets are free, but required.) But you can see Hoppmann's "The Party" during regular gallery hours, 10 am-5 pm Tuesday-Sunday. The finely-rendered oil paintings of fairy tale-like scenes featuring both human beings and macabre human-like animals that Hoppmann is known for are front and center, but she has also crafted sculptures for this show, and it's available as a book. Tickets are still available for the next opening, Friday, Sept. 4, for the 17th Annual Ceramics Invitational and "no. 5: Failed Mascots" from artist Gail Simpson.

press release: August 29 - November 8, 2020, we present Kelli Hoppmann The Party, 17th Annual Ceramics Invitational, and in no. 5: Failed Mascots by Gail Simpson.

Opening Receptions: Kelli Hoppmann -Saturday, August 29, 5pm-8pm; and Ceramics Invitational- Friday, September 4, at 5pm-8pm RSVP ONLY, free and open to the public Attendance will be limited to 25 - 30 patrons at a time and the evening will be divided into one-hour sessions. Tickets to this event are free and will include admittance to view all three of our regularly scheduled shows. We continue to monitor the recommendations of the CDC and Dane County. If it becomes impossible to host any gathering due to COVID-19 our possible plans include virtual openings. Please check our website for the most up to date information. All exhibits will available online at abelcontemporary.com

Kelli Hoppmann: The Party: Madison based artist, Kelli Hoppmann, creates allegorical tableaus of the human condition. Often verging on surreal, Hoppmann blends human with animal and character with costume, complicating notions of identity in highly narrative works. For this exhibition, Hoppmann imagines a fantastic party attended by her cast of fabulous characters. In addition to her signature work, dramatic scenes rendered in oils, Hoppmann steps outside her wheelhouse in crafting life sized sculptural figures to add an extra dimension to this theatrical display. A storybook featuring works from The Party will be available for purchase in the gallery.

During the reception on Saturday, August 29, Madison aerialist Linda DiRaimondo brings her combination of modern dance and athleticism to Abel Contemporary for ambient/improvisational performances throughout the evening.

17th Annual Ceramics Invitational: For the 17th year, Abel Contemporary Gallery will host an invitational of new works by ceramicists from across the country. One of our most anticipated exhibits, this year the show will be available in person and online, including pieces by Tom Bartel, Karl Borgeson, Jeff Campana, Craig Clifford, Stuart Gair, Gerit Grimm, Tom Jaszczak, Kyle Johns, Nancy Kubale, Debbie Kupinsky, Ernest Miller, Marlene Miller, Wendy Olson, Pete Scherzer, Michael Schwegmann, Mark Skudlarek, and Shumpei Yamaki. Additionally, Abel Contemporary Gallery invited artists new to the gallery welcoming Jamie Bates Slone, Lynne Hobaica, Lydia Johnson, Yoonjee Kwak, Candice Methe, Jerilyn Virden, Tony Young to this impressive lineup.

In no. 5 Failed Mascots by Gail Simpson: Gail Simpson is a sculptor and public artist who works on projects individually and as part of Actual Size Artworks, a collaborative team with Aristotle Georgiades. She has an MFA in Sculpture from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and resides in Stoughton, Wisconsin. Her public art projects can be seen in locations from coast to coast nationally. She has also exhibited temporary projects around the United States and Europe. She teaches at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. These sculptures are combinations of theme park figures, cartoon animals, and yard ornaments that come from the human-built environment, with all of the strangeness, affection, and idiosyncrasy that we bring to it.