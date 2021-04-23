Abel Contemporary Gallery Reception

× Expand Abel Contemporary Gallery Works by Brandon Nosted, Tim O'Neill and Reid Schoonover (back to front) in the "Boxes" exhibit.

media release: April 16 - May 30, 2021: ACG presents Tangled: Gregory Schulte, Boxes, and vacant rites: selected works from ‘the splinters in our hands’ by ian van d. in no. 5.

Reception Friday, April 23, 5-8pm; Virtual Artist Reception Thursday April 22, 7:30pm

Reservations Required.

We will be hosting an in-person reception for Boxes and selected works from ‘the splinters in our hands’ in the gallery on Friday, April 23, from 5 - 7pm. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are required to attend.

The evening will be divided in to two one-hour sessions with limited attendance. To attend, please “purchase” a free ticket for your chosen time. We ask that you not enter the gallery before your designated time and that you wear a mask for the entire time you are in the gallery and maintain at least 6 feet of social distance between yourself and others. Refreshments will not be served at this event.

We will be hosting a Virtual Artist Reception for Boxes and selected works from ‘the splinters in our hands’ on Thursday, April 22, at 7:30pm CDT. The reception will include: a video walk-through of the exhibitions installed in the gallery, conversation with the artists about their work, and Q&A with the audience. Broadcast through Facebook live and available on the show page, the recorded video will also be available to view after the reception has ended.

Connect with us on Facebook

RSVP Reception for Boxes and vacant rites: selected works from ‘the splinters in our hands’ April 23, 5-8pm; Virtual Artist Reception Thursday April 22, 7:30pm

Free tickets available for both receptions at abelcontemporary.com

Tangled: Gregory Schulte

Employing a masterly technique in oil painting, Schulte approaches painting as a process of exploration and discovery. His paintings make the everyday extraordinary, balancing the line between real and surreal as he creates unforgettable environments through intense studies of the play of light through lush tangles of foliage with uncanny juxtapositions.

Boxes: Group Show

This collection of handcrafted boxes includes the work of artists from across the country and encompasses both functional forms and artistic interpretations. Artists in this exhibition include: Barry Roal Carlsen, Richard Jones, Lynne Hobaica, Brandon Norsted, Erica Schlueter, Tim O’Neill, Tom Loeser, Katie Hudnall, Larry Stephens, Jerilyn Virden, Alicia Czechowski and Reid Schoonover.

In no. 5: vacant rites: selected works from ‘the splinters in our hands’ by ian van d.

For ian van d., America is inhabited by an unnamed presence— a ghostly force which is simultaneously both and neither human and/nor non-human. It permeates all American spaces: urban and rural, vast and tiny. In grappling with this presence, ian van d. manifests its spirit through giving it body and mass in the form of sculptures built from discarded human materials.