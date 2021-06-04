Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

× Expand courtesy Abel Contemporary Gallery "On the Hunt" by Jonathan Wilde.

media release: June 4- July 18 2021: We present My World: Jonathan Wilde, Pattern, and Things of a certain type: how to become a pet by Meg Mitchell in no. 5.

Opening Reception Friday June 4, 5-9PM: In-Person reception for all three new shows. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. The evening will be divided into four one-hour sessions with limited attendance. To attend, please “purchase” a free ticket for your chosen time. For more information and to reserve a spot visit abelcontemporary.com

Virtual Artist Talks:

Thursday, June 10, 5PM – Jonathan Wilde

Thursday, July 1. 5PM – Meg Mitchell

The online events will include: a video walk-through of the exhibition installed in the gallery, conversation with the artist about their work, and Q&A with the audience. Broadcast through Facebook live and available on our website, the recorded video will also be available to view after the reception has ended.

My World : Jonathan Wilde

For over five decades Jonathan Wilde has devoted himself to cultivating an environment that is his home and simultaneously the subject matter for his artwork. Wilde’s oil paintings capture intimate portraits of flora and fauna as well as the larger landscape of the Midwest. A Wisconsin native, Wilde relishes the local wildlife and the changing seasons in the woodlands, prairies, and wetlands surrounding his country home.

Pattern: Group Show

Our minds intrinsically seek out patterns everywhere in our world whether they occur

organically in nature or are human made. In an often irrational reality, pattern becomes a source of regularity and predictability allowing us to make sense of our surroundings. This exhibition of work in a variety of media explores prevalence of pattern in art and fine craft. Artists in this exhibition include: Kelli Hoppmann, William Lemke, John S. Miller, Charles Munch, George Shipperley, Ann Orlowski, Pranav Sood, Mary Hood, Delores Fortuna, Paul Jeselskis, Glynnis Lessing, Rachelle Miller, Alison L. Bailey, Erica Schlueter, Jill Baker Gower, Ali Kauss, Teresa Faris, Lisa Gralnick, Lydia Johnson, Andrea Marquis, and Lisa Belsky.

In no. 5: Things of a certain type: how to become a pet by Meg Mitchell

Multimedia installation artist, Meg Mitchell, creates immersive and enigmatic environments which inspire thoughtful dialogs. Her work has been featured in numerous group and solo exhibitions, at venues such as the Atlantic Center for the Arts, Conner Contemporary, the DC Art Center, and the International Waldkunst Zentrum in Germany. Her work has been featured in many publications, such as Art Papers, Art in America, and the Washington Post. Meg Mitchell currently works as an associate professor in digital media in the Department of Art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This multimedia installation playfully explores the similarities and differences within categories and concepts using the formal language of domestic construction and interiors to ground the images and objects within.