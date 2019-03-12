American Marketing Association Madison

press release: AMA Madison’s Craft Marketing Series continues on Tuesday, February 26 when Martha Carrigan, CEO of Big Shoes Network presents “Recruitment Marketing: Craft Your Company Brand as an Employer.”

The event will be held Vintage Brewing Company. Cost is just $7 for members of AMA Madison, and $10 for non-members. Admission includes one drink ticket and appetizers.

About the Presentation

In the competitive marketplace for talent, employee recruiting and human resources can no longer be the forgotten or last thought in a corporate marketing plan. Recruitment Marketing is key for companies today, yet fewer than one-third of HR or talent acquisition departments have a high level of understanding or use of Recruitment Marketing in their organizations.*

And, even with a low unemployment rate, mergers, spinoffs, and rapid technology changes are resulting in unexpected employment shifts. Employees at every level must keep up-to-date rather than catch up to the changes.

Start including these key items in your corporate and personal recruitment marketing plans! Martha Carrigan will present 5 tips to craft your company’s brand to future employees.

*HR.com May 2018 State of Recruitment Marketing XOR.com

About the Speaker

Martha Carrigan is the CEO of Big Shoes Network, Inc. (BSN). Her fun roles: strategic marketing, business development, and supporting the creative community. Less-fun roles: operations and finance (although, she loves to check off those boxes). She is an often-requested presenter at colleges, universities, and professional groups on creative, employment, and career-related topics. The best part of her work? Helping connect great creative talent with opportunities at Midwest companies, and coaching others on the “next steps” of their professional and personal pursuits.

Prior to BSN, Martha enjoyed marketing and business development roles in education, non-profit, and IT organizations. BSN’s foundation was fed by her role at ManpowerGroup where she developed, delivered, and sold training curriculum, and generated multimillion-dollar business partnerships in software and business services to local, national, and international clients.

Martha serves on non-profit boards and as an advisory board member for organizations including: AIGA Wisconsin, Madison College, Marquette University Business Marketing program, USO Wisconsin, WCTC, and as an alumni ambassador for UW— Milwaukee.