American Marketing Association Madison

press release: Craft Marketing: Content Strategies for Better SEO

AMA Madison’s Craft Marketing Series continues on Tuesday, March 26th, when Greg Mischio, owner of Winbound, presents “How to Create Content that WOOs Search Engines and WOWs Customers.”

The event will be held Vintage Brewing. The event is just $7 for members of AMA Madison, and $10 for non-members. Admission includes one drink ticket and appetizers.

Life is all about balance. So is great online content. On one hand, to gain website traffic from SEO, you need to WOO a search engine so it will rank your content #1. On the other, you must WOW customers with great content that entices them to click on your link, consume your content, and take a desired action. In this presentation, Greg Mischio will show you how to do both with strategies and techniques used by Winbound and other top SEO/content experts.

Greg Mischio is the Owner and Strategic Director of Winbound, a content marketing firm. Winbound provides an all-in-one content marketing and conversion optimization package specifically designed for small marketing departments. Winbound's collabortive content approvached has helped their clients achieve hundreds of #1 Google rankings and generated thousands of shares on social media.

Tuesday, March 26, 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM, Vintage Brewing, 674 S Whitney Way, Madison, WI 53711

$7 for AMA Madison Members, $10 for Non-AMA Members. One drink ticket and appetizers are included in registration.