ONLINE: American Marketing Association Madison

press release: Continuing with virtual events in the time of COVID-19, AMA Madison's May Signature Speaker Series will take place via Zoom on May 12, at 8:00 a.m. Michael DiFrisco will present “Inside Out Marketing” as a free webinar.

Inside Out Marketing is looking at your business from your customer’s perspective. It’s about determining your inside reality (what you do really well and differently than the competition), deciding how to best communicate your reality in a dramatic and memorable way, and then execute accountable marketing that gets results. When your inside reality is aligned with your outside perceptions, that’s where the marketing magic happens.

During this webinar you'll learn :

How to determine your organization's authentic inside reality

How to best communicate this reality in a dramatic and memorable way

How communicating your inside reality in your outside perceptions (your marketing) is the best way to ensure your brand talk is aligned with your brand walk

Michael DiFrisco is chief marketing officer for the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry in Madison, Wisconsin. He is also the founder of BrandXcellence and has developed branding and marketing programs for B2B and B2C companies for most of his professional years. DiFrisco is the author of Shadowcasting: Growing Your Business By Growing Your Reputation, and How to Craft a RADICAL Brand.