American Marketing Association Madison

press release: AMA Madison’s Craft Marketing Series continues on November 19, 2019 when Doug Voegtle of Freedom Business Family presents “The Name Game: Strategies for Naming Your Product, Service or Business.”

The event will be held Vintage Brewing. The event is just $7 for members of AMA Madison, and $10 for non-members. Admission includes one drink ticket.

Register soon--only 40 spots are available!

About the Presentation: Need to name a product, sales initiative, book — anything? Bring your naming challenge plus pen & paper to this active workshop. Doug will take you through the do’s and do not’s of naming, and his strategic-first, creative-second approach to ideation and evaluation. Your brand name is your cornerstone. Pick the wrong name and everything you build on it is out of whack. Expect to leave this Craft Marketing session with a clear naming direction and a proven process worth stealing.

RSVP Online at https:// amamadisonnov19craft. eventbrite.com/