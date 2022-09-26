American Marketing Association-Madison

press release: DEI, BIPOC, AANHPI, LGBTQ+ and PLWD are all acronyms marketers should be familiar with and strive to include in marketing. Please don't worry if you don't know what they all mean, that's what this session will explain.

We will explore the world of inclusion through our Six Senses and don't worry if you have a fragrance sensitivity.

Bring your questions and your stories to discover how bringing YOUR full self to work is a part of creating a safe space. We will discover groups you belong to and dive into the AMA's DEI Pledge: "We believe marketing has the power to make a difference.

As innovators, strategizers, ambassadors and storytellers, we shape narratives that communicate value, create meaning, and establish societal norms." Let's create a sense of belonging for EVERYONE!

Register soon--limited in-person availability! The event begins on Monday, September 26th at 5:30 p.m. CST with networking.

Can't make it in-person? Join us virtually! The virtual presentation begins at 6 p.m. CST. AMA Madison Members are free, non-members are only $5.

Many thanks to our Craft Marketing Sponsors, Winbound, for coordinating this exciting event, Garth's Brew Bar for hosting, and Spoken Frame Media!

About the Speaker: Lisa Koenecke has given a TEDx Talk, authored Be an Inclusion Ally: ABCs of LGBTQ+, and earned her Diversity & Inclusion Certification from Cornell University. She has presented in all 50 states and internationally. Her passion is saving lives, one ALLY at a time. She is President-Elect of the National Speakers Association Wisconsin Chapter and serves on other national committees and task forces.

Inclusion Ally, LLC

https://www.lisakoenecke.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisakoenecke/

https://twitter.com/Lisafromwisco

AMA Madison's 'Craft Marketing' Series

Craft Marketing features a local presenter at a different craft brewery, winery, or spirits establishment in Madison. You'll have the chance to learn about a wide range of marketing topics while meeting other industry professionals—all while enjoying spirits and light appetizers!

Thanks to our sponsor, Winbound, for curating our speakers and supporting this event.

Thanks to our sponsor, Spoken Frame Media , for recording this event for attendees.