American Parkinson's Disease Association Conference

press release: APDA Virtual Parkinson’s Conference: Educate, Empower, Engage: February 15-16, 2023

Join us for a FREE two-day community event designed to educate, empower, and engage! Perfect for people with PD, care partners, friends and family, and anyone who wants to learn more.

Why should you join us?

25+ incredible speakers! From top medical experts in their field to people with PD ready to share their stories – you’ll get a great mix of perspectives and expertise!

Lots of opportunities for LIVE Q&A, so get your questions ready!

Concurrent sessions let you choose the topics you’re most interested in.

Activity-focused breakout sessions where you can sing, dance and draw!

Virtual ‘Meet and Greet’ with APDA Staff and Chapter Leaders.

It’s free!

What will you learn?

We’ve got a full two-day program for you! Some highlights include:

Less common symptoms of PD

Anxiety and cognitive behavioral therapy

Pros and cons of DBS

Care partner perspectives

GI issues & PD

The science behind PD and singing

And much more!

The program will run approximately 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET each day (9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT). Detailed agenda will be available shortly.

Registration is FREE! When registering, you will be given the option to make a donation along with your Free Ticket if you choose to do so. We always appreciate any support you can give, but this is optional and you can certainly proceed without a donation.