ONLINE: Association for Talent Development

You know where you want to go, but before you can chart the path, you need to know where you are. Professional assessments arm you and your organization with data and information critical to creating learning and development experiences that have the desired impact.

Individual assessments provide insight on everything from preferred communication styles to resiliency and emotional intelligence. 360 assessments provide opportunities to get open, honest feedback from peers, managers, and direct reports. Organizational assessments provide information about an organization’s culture, its employees’ level of engagement, or its readiness to go through major changes. With so many options to choose from, how do you identify the assessment or assements that are right for your needs? In this session, we’ll discuss the various categories of professional assessments and their use cases, review samples of assessment reports, and provide you with the information you need to start using these powerful tools to achieve individual, team, and organizational success.

Facilitator: Jon Zulawski

Jon Zulawski has over a decade of experience driving learner engagement by leading the development of learning programs and enhancing the effectiveness of the learning function at organizations both large and small across multiple industries.

As the Executive Vice President of Aspire Talent Group, Jon helps organizations optimize performance, drive change, and achieve more. Jon was previously the Director of Talent Solutions at the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development (CPED), where he led new product development and supported the development of CPED’s client organizations. Jon has led learning teams at organizations including DentaQuest, a Boston-based benefits administration company serving members and patients across the country, and UW Health, an academic medical center in Madison, WI. He has direct experience working with and supporting teams in a variety of industries, including health care, financial services, insurance, pharmaceuticals, and construction.

Jon is a Predictive Index Certified Partner, an Accredited Practitioner for Human Synergistics, a Certified Big 5 Practitioner, a Certified Practitioner for MBTI Step I and Step II, a Certified DISC Trainer, a Certified Trainer for Development Dimensions International, and a trainer for programs from VitalSmarts, FranklinCovey, and TRP Enterprises.

Jon has served on the leadership committees of numerous professional organizations, including ATD-MAC. He is a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and has a BA from Marquette University and an MBA from UW-Whitewater.