Association for Talent Development

press release: Let's stamp out boring workshops, forever!

Let’s face it, designing a workshop can be a daunting task. There are so many variables and decision points:

How do you start the session ?

? What activities can you use to bring content to life?

What information should you share?

It's no wonder that experts often spend days (or weeks) searching online for the perfect activity.

After spending far too much time designing her own workshops, Leanne developed a formula that allows her to create sessions that hit the mark every time.

And she's sharing her secrets with you in this 60 minute virtual masterclass, where you’ll learn the following:

The #1 thing you need to have front of mind, to create an impact at your virtual session (Spoiler alert: It’s not your content)

Strategies to ignite participation in your virtual, or in-person meetings, turning blank screens and muted mics into lively dialogues.

Bring some of the elements from The 2-Hour Workshop Blueprint SPARK framework to life during the workshop, so you can understand how to incorporate these into your workshops + group experiences

Let’s create some workshop magic, you can incorporate into your very next session.

Bonus!

All attendees receive an audio version of The 2-Hour Workshop Blueprint: Design Fast. Deliver Strong. Without Stress.