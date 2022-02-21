ONLINE: Association for Talent Development

press release:

Overview:

With the demand for a future ready L&D, where does adaptability fit in and what does it look like? Change happens and it prompts our response whether we're ready or not. This presents a great opportunity for L&D leaders and teams to position themselves to move beyond resilience and into true adaptability. There's been enough talk so let's get to the real action that happens when we put the 4C's of adaptability to work. Find out what they are in this session.

When: 2/21/22 at 3PM

Speaker: Esther Jackson

Where can your potential take you? That is a question Dr. Esther Jackson assists you in answering in the work she does as a People Potential Accelerator. You have dreams and goals with execution as one primary factor that distinguishes the two. Dr. Jackson provides individuals and teams with tools and resources to help them navigate the sea of opportunity to propel them into success. She has worked in a variety of roles within the public sector and private sector. HR Training Manager, HR Training Specialist, Organization/Employee Development Specialist, Project Manager & Instructional Designer, and Change Management Lead are just a few of the roles she has held. Dr. Jackson has foundational experience in designing and facilitating soft skills and hard skills training. Her project management work has been geared to learning, HR and talent development projects addressing the needs of various levels of an organization's workforce. The work with change management allowed Dr. Jackson to recognize the importance of developing that genre of skills which is often confused with adaptability skills.