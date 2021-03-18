ONLINE: Association for Talent Development

press release: ATD-MAC is incredibly excited to host Rance Greene, Michael Bungay Stanier, and Cindy Huggett in March for our first Virtual Conference! Welcome & Networking starts @ 11:30AM CST

Effective instructional design, story telling, engagement, and virtual training are all going to be on the menu with these incredible keynotes. With so much content being virtual, how do we build meaningful connections and experiences? Join us as they show you how to bring more empathy, connection, and collaboration to your virtual training! Find more details below.

Free for ATD-MAC members; only $25 for guests. To learn more and see the full schedule, click here. To register, click here.