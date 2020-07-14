ONLINE: Association for Talent Development

press release: Via Zoom, link shared with registrants.

Do you want to add a low cost, highly engaging e-learning tool to your bag of tricks? Have you heard of animated "explainer" and "white board" videos? Think those are too pricey, complicated, and time consuming? Want to learn what software like Vyond can do before you buy it? Already bought it, but just not sure you are getting the most out of it?

In this one hour overview, we will discuss the primary features of Vyond and discuss output options including integration into other video or SCORM compliant eLearning tools such as Captivate or Storyline.

Facilitator: Amy Lins

Amy is the Sr. Director in Learning and Development for Money Management International (MMI). Amy currently manages the talent development and financial education teams, creating and delivering both employee training and community education. Amy implemented MMI’s virtual classroom technology, eLearning courses, and the company’s internal and external Learning Management Systems (LMS). Amy has been working in rapid eLearning platforms since 2007. Amy is active in the talent development community. She has spoken at several national conferences and has served as the President of the Association for Talent Development-Madison Chapter