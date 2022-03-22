ONLINE: Association for Talent Development

press release: M anaging energy, time, priorities, and more have never been more challenging than in today’s hybrid work environment. Doing this effectively is critical to our success in delivering results and being professionally and personally fulfilled. Join us for an engaging session where you will learn the fundamentals to jump-start your journey to better energy management!

Speaker: Taura Prosek

Taura Prosek is an executive consultant with Stewart Leadership and leads the firm's business development efforts in Wisconsin. She brings to her clients 20+ years of knowledge and experience in talent management, coaching, career, and leadership development. Prior to joining Stewart, she was the director, career management, for the Wisconsin School of Business at UW-Madison for the professional and executive MBA programs. Taura is a Gallup-Certified Strengths coach, Stewart-Certified in LEAD NOW!, and is PCC level with the International Coaching Federation. She has an MBA from Kellogg at Northwestern and BBA from UW-Madison.