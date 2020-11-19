ONLINE: Association for Talent Development

press release: The days of command-and-control leadership as a standard way of managing people are long gone. When managers adopt a coaching mindset and approach it improves employee’s motivation levels and boosts satisfaction with both their job and manager. In other words, great managers are now defined by their desire and ability to grow the people around them. But what does coaching really LOOK like at work? And what if managers don’t know HOW to coach? This interactive and educational session with Certified Coach, Ellen Bartkowiak, from EllenCoaching, will provide an overview of coaching and discuss how leaders can incorporate coaching techniques in the workplace. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss what successful coaching looks like, hear what coaching sounds like, and have time to reflect and process the outcomes with their peers.

Facilitator: Ellen Bartkowiak is a 20-year career management expert and understands the importance of coaching leaders. She is a sought-after speaker, coach, and consultant and is the President of EllenCoaching, a leadership development firm who speaks to Coaches, MBA students, and Managers around The S.T.R.O.N.G. Method; a mindfulness leadership framework for leaders who lead with Self-Compassion, [positive] Thoughts, Resiliency, Opportunities, Network, and Gratitude. Ellen holds a master's degree in Career Counseling and certifications as an Executive and Leadership Development Coach, Career Management Coach, Brain-Based Leadership Coach, and is a Personal Branding Strategist.