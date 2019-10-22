Association for Talent Development

Google Calendar - Association for Talent Development - 2019-10-22 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Association for Talent Development - 2019-10-22 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Association for Talent Development - 2019-10-22 08:30:00 iCalendar - Association for Talent Development - 2019-10-22 08:30:00

RSVP

Cool Beans Coffee Cafe 1748 Eagan Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Coffee and CPLP: A Certification Conversation

8:30 - 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Cool Beans Coffee Cafe, 1748 Eagan Road.

FREE for   ALL !

Join the ATD-MAC board and the Madison-area L&D community for a conversation around:

  • The career value of the APTD and CPLP certifications
  • The process for becoming certified
  • Best practices for studying
  • The process for re-certification

All are welcome to attend this free event - whether you have already attained a certification, or are just starting to consider how accreditation could boost your career! 

Host: Ryan Panzer

Info

Cool Beans Coffee Cafe 1748 Eagan Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Careers & Business
608-620-5089
RSVP
Google Calendar - Association for Talent Development - 2019-10-22 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Association for Talent Development - 2019-10-22 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Association for Talent Development - 2019-10-22 08:30:00 iCalendar - Association for Talent Development - 2019-10-22 08:30:00