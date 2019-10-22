Association for Talent Development
Cool Beans Coffee Cafe 1748 Eagan Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Coffee and CPLP: A Certification Conversation
8:30 - 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Cool Beans Coffee Cafe, 1748 Eagan Road.
FREE for ALL !
Join the ATD-MAC board and the Madison-area L&D community for a conversation around:
- The career value of the APTD and CPLP certifications
- The process for becoming certified
- Best practices for studying
- The process for re-certification
All are welcome to attend this free event - whether you have already attained a certification, or are just starting to consider how accreditation could boost your career!
Host: Ryan Panzer
Careers & Business