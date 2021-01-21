ONLINE: Association for Talent Development

press release:

Happy New Year from ATD-MAC and welcome to 2021! We appreciate what each of you brings to the Madison talent development community and we are looking forward to providing even better resources this year. Check out the details of our annual State of the Chapter below. Feel free to share this with your network and we'll see you there!

Register for free here!

Free for members and non-members!

Any and all talent development or HR professionals welcome!

Join the ATD Madison Board as we kick-off our 2021 programming year! This year's State of the Chapter includes networking and conversations on how TD professionals in the Madison area are meeting the challenges of training in a pandemic. We'll also review what ATD's 2020 State of the Industry Report means for your work in talent development!

The best part? We'll introduce our 2021 Virtual Conferences, featuring rockstar keynotes from internationally-acclaimed speakers and best-selling authors!

Questions? Shoot us an email. ATD-MAC admin@atdmac.org