Agrace Volunteer Training

press release: Agrace is seeking new volunteers in Dane County and surrounding areas and will host volunteer orientation training in December to help them prepare for their roles.

Local volunteers are especially needed to be companions to clients at the new Agrace Adult Day Center, 1702 W. Beltline Highway, just west of Fish Hatchery Road. Companion volunteers help seniors and older adults at the Center by assisting them with activities, meals and more.

Orientation for new Adult Day Center volunteers will be held Wednesday, December 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To register, call (608) 327-7163 or visit Agrace.org/Volunteer and fill out an online application.