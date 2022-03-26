media release: Saturday, March 26th, 2022 2pm and 7pm, at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac).

$15/Adults, $10/Student

aSPire 2022 is a revue style show that features Sauk Prairie alumni who have had successful careers in the arts since graduation. The repertoire ranges from musical theater and pop standards, to classical and incredible instrumental features.

This will be the third version of aSPire. The first two took place in 2012 and 2015.

aSPire 2022 is supported in part by a grant from the Sauk County Extension Education, Arts, & Culture Committee and Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.