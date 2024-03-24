BBA Field Trip

media release: Farley Center/Natural Path Sanctuary Bird Walk with Badgerland Bird Alliance/Kaitlin Svabek

Sunday, March 24, 9:30-11:00 a.m., 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, WI 53593

Set amidst 25 acres of woods and meadows on Farley Center land, the Natural Path Sanctuary is the first cemetery in Dane County, Wisconsin that exclusively follows natural and green burial practices. The nature preserve encompasses a diverse variety of habitats, including a pond and rocky ridges. We will explore the sanctuary on an early spring morning, looking and listening for birdlife. We will also be joined by staff who can share more about the history and management of this meditative place.

As a reminder, spring weather in Wisconsin can be inconsistent, so be sure to bundle up with layers and wear appropriate shoes for possibly icy, muddy, or wet conditions. Feel free to also bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, binoculars, and/or field guide. The field trip leader will share a checklist of all identified birds after the event.

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES: This is an inclusive, accessible field trip and beginning birders are welcome

WHEELCHAIR USE: Want to use an all-terrain, outdoor wheelchair for this field trip? Access Ability Wisconsin offers them for free! To reserve a chair and trailer, visit their website.

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE: 1-3 miles; can be adjusted based on participants’ needs and desires

RSVP REQUIRED? Yes. Participation is limited to 20 people, with a waitlist.