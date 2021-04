Annual UW Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZZ2F66Bu2yAfccvsugEtsA

press release: The Mead Witter School of Music Keyboard Area will feature winners of the 2021 Beethoven Competition. Sponsored by a generous endowment from former Chancellor Irving Shain, we would like to dedicate this concert to his memory.