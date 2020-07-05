Bird & Nature Outings

press release: 1st Sunday every month year-round

Bird and Nature Outing at Cherokee Marsh, 6098 N Sherman Ave parking lot via entry drive. Join a naturalist for free family-friendly nature recreation! Naturalist led Bird and Nature Outings at Cherokee Marsh the 1st Sunday every month are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks, Madison Audubon, Sierra Club and Friends of Cherokee Marsh. See partner websites and Facebook pages for details and more nature recreation activities, or contact 608-698-0104. Outings are free, fun, family friendly and educational. No registration required, no pets. Wear a face mask, comfortable hiking shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Bring insect repellent and binoculars or a camera if you have one!

July 5: "Take a Frog Hop!" - Join Master Naturalist Alex Singer for a Guided Walk on Sunday July 5, 1:30pm, wear a mask and maintain safe social distance,

Enjoy a family and kid friendly nature hike to look for frogs and other aquatic life along the beautiful winding marsh trails and boardwalks at Cherokee Marsh. Frogs and toads are calling and tadpoles are hatching. Be careful where you step and watch for them hopping about! Can you find a Frog? A Toad? What's the difference? Join Master Naturalist Alex Singer for a Guided Walk on Sunday July 5 at 1:30pm or take a Self-Guided Walk at Cherokee Marsh any day in July. Use a Guidebook or the Internet to look up facts about frogs! Post your pictures and comments on the Friends of Cherokee Marsh Facebook Page!

Can't make it July 5? Take a Self Guided Walk at Cherokee Marsh Any Day in July to Look for Frogs!