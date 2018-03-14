Bolz Young Artist Competition Finals

press release:

The Final Forte is open to the public and free to attend, but reservations are required. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and close at 6:45 p.m. due to the broadcast and the event begins at 7 p.m. Please submit your reservation below. No tickets will be issued; your confirmation will automatically be sent via email. Seating is general admission in select areas of the hall. RSVP: 608-257-3734 beginning Feb. 12.