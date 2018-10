Friends of Alicia Ashman Library, 733 North High Point Road, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Nov. 1-3

Pre-sale for Friends only, Thursday 5-8 pm (may join same evening).

Public Sale Friday 9:30-7:00 and Saturday 9:30-3:00.

$5 bag sale Saturday 1-3 pm.

Adult and children’s books, videos, CDs, more. Books only are half price Saturday

9:30 - 1:00