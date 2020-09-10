https://www.facebook.com/events/604408446902384/

press release: It is time again for allies in the Movement for Black Lives to step up and do some of the disruptive labor. Please join us for a rally and march to tell the city of Madison and Dane County that we will not rest until we defund the police and Build the People, NOT the Jail!

Carcerality in Madison and Dane County is killing people and we're paying for it through the teeth. The police take over $80 million taxpayer dollars per year that could be going to so many other community-building investments. The proposed jail will cost the county $150 million at minimum but likely much more. We call on the mayor and the city council to move immediately to have MPD absorb the entirety of the 5% city budget cut, and we call on the Dane County Board of Supervisors to vote for the Doyle Resolution that halts jail construction.

A system that stockpiles Black and other marginalized people in cages by the millions is a system that doesn't care about any of our well-being. Join us while we follow the voices of those most marginalized and uplift all of the efforts that Black leaders across the city have been making to let us know: people come before property and we must end the war on Black people.

Defund Police and Build the People, NOT the Jail!