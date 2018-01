press release: Burgers & Brew is a two day extravaganza featuring local burgers and delicious craft beer! (What could be better?) Dane County’s most popular chefs pair up with Wisconsin’s talented brewers and farmers to serve unique, locally sourced burgers and satisfying Wisconsin craft brews. Each general admission ticket includes two quarter-pound burgers and two short pours of beer. VIP tickets include reserved seating in a tent, waiter service, and unlimited burgers and beer.

SATURDAY: 4:15-5:40 p.m. Clear Rocky Bottom; 5:55-7:30 p.m. Oak Street Ramblers

SUNDAY: 12-1:40 p.m. American Feedbag; 1:55-3:30 p.m. Hoot ‘n Annie String Band