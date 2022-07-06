media release: A Tour of the Kitchen Garden at Allen Centennial Garden

Sponsored by the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 6:30 pm

Allen Centennial Garden is beautiful in every season, but this summer they're celebrating a "Harvest of Abundance." The ACG's kitchen garden features plants from three different traditions; Hmong soup herbs, African diasporic crops, and a Three Sisters Garden grow side-by side and sometimes even intertwine. Spilling into the rest of the Garden, vegetable plants are also popping up in our showcase corner garden and planters throughout the space. Join the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin for a tour of the Garden with a special focus on edible plants.

This event is free and open to the public. Please confirm whether you will join us for the tour by completing this short form: https://forms.gle/ 4a9KVXYGJ9YDzJcd9

Speaker bio: Reba Luiken is the director of Allen Centennial Garden and a lecturer in the Department of Horticulture. Reba has a Ph.D. in History of Science, Technology, and Medicine with additional background in plant biology, religious studies, museum studies, and science communication at public gardens and museums. She is especially focused on community engagement programs that help a garden to come alive and share its bounty through community connections.

For additional info, visit the Culinary History Enthusiast of Wisconsin (CHEW) website: www.chewwisconsin.com