Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin

media release: "Does God Have a Recipe?" presented by author Christina Ward

Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 7 pm

In person at the Goodman Community Center (149 Waubesa, Madison) and via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83769775286?pwd=cHNKV0lIbjdNWnJ0ckdKZG5PK0RIZz09 Passcode: 699058

Food historian Christina Ward appears for an evening featuring her latest work, Holy Food: How Cults, Communes, and Religious Movements Influenced What We Eat—An American History. Ward unravels the ways religious beliefs intersect with food to tell a different story of America – one of true believers and charlatans, of idealists and visionaries, and of the everyday people who followed them, often at their peril. Holy Food studies how the explosion of religious movements since the Great Awakenings birthed a cottage industry of food fads that gained mainstream acceptance. Ward makes sharp observations with new insights into American history in her journey through the American kitchen.

Christina Ward is author of American Advertising Cookbooks: How Corporations Taught Us to Love, Spam, Bananas, and Jell-O. A certified Master Food Preserver of Wisconsin, she is vice president and editor of Feral House.