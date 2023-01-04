Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin

media release: “The History of Landjaeger in Green County, Wisconsin” by Jesse Brookstein.

Jesse Brookstein’s new book, A Perfect Pair: The History of Landjaeger in Green County, Wisconsin, shines a spotlight on one of Wisconsin’s most celebrated-yet-misunderstood sausages. His CHEW presentation will cover his personal connection to landjaeger, a brief history of landjaeger from Europe to Wisconsin, the process that makes landjaeger such a unique and shelf-stable product, and why he feels it’s so wildly popular in Wisconsin.

Jesse Brookstein is also founder of Karate Fight Publishing, under which he has published three children’s books alongside local artist, Jessalyn Mailoa. Karate Fight strives to showcase & promote independent authors, poets, and visual artists in the inflated age of Amazon and best-seller lists, and you can find much more info at www.karatefightpublishing.com.

To join the Jan. 4 meeting via Zoom, go to: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/ 98807443395?pwd= QzhhWXFmRnlWemFDdXFidFNSRFA0dz 09

​Passcode: 216339