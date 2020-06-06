Cars on State

to Google Calendar - Cars on State - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cars on State - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cars on State - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Cars on State - 2020-06-06 10:00:00

State Street

press release: One of Madison's finest downtown summer traditions, the 14th Annual Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, June 6. This free event spans six blocks of State Street in Downtown Madison.

This is a family friendly event that offers an opportunity to see cars from across the decades and talk directly with the car owners. Car enthusiasts can also explore the histories and unique characteristics of the classic cars.

Interested in exhibiting your car?

Click here to download the PDF

Call Don Beauchamp at (608) 310-5998 or email dbeauchamp@uwbookstore.com with any questions.

Info

State Street
Special Events
608-310-5998
to Google Calendar - Cars on State - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cars on State - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cars on State - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Cars on State - 2020-06-06 10:00:00