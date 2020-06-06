Cars on State

press release: One of Madison's finest downtown summer traditions, the 14th Annual Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, June 6. This free event spans six blocks of State Street in Downtown Madison.

This is a family friendly event that offers an opportunity to see cars from across the decades and talk directly with the car owners. Car enthusiasts can also explore the histories and unique characteristics of the classic cars.

Interested in exhibiting your car?

Click here to download the PDF

Call Don Beauchamp at (608) 310-5998 or email dbeauchamp@uwbookstore.com with any questions.