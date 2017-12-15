Catholic Multicultural Center Volunteers

press release:

Volunteer Position: ESL Teacher

Times: Monday/Wednesday OR Tuesday/Thursday 9:15 to 11:45am

Change students' lives by helping educate individuals in English as a Second Language! The Center offers free ESL classes open to all who want to attend, taught completely by volunteer teachers. A position is open to teach the Beginning ESL class (the most basic of three levels offered).

The ESL teacher is responsible for planning and leading all lessons, with support from the ESL Program Coordinator. We have a workbook series that we use, but teachers are responsible for planning lessons based on the provided material. While it is crucial we offer high quality, effective classes to English language learners in our community, this position also offers time to have fun, meet new people from around the world, and work with other volunteers with similar skillsets and goals.

Requirements: Previous teaching experience (any subject) or training in teaching ESL or TEFL is a must, since volunteers will be in charge of leading a class. Strong interpersonal skills and cultural sensitivity are also important. A background check and abuse prevention training are also required for any position such as this one for volunteers who are working with children or students.