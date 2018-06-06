RSVP for Celebrate Independence!

× Expand Sagashus Levingston

press release: Join us for the eleventh annual Celebrate Independence Luncheon, featuring Keynote Speaker, Sagashus Levingston, Social Entrepreneur, Community Educator, and Founder of Infamous Mothers. Book sale & signing to follow event.

Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:00am-1:00pm, Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center

Purchase tables and tickets at www.abuseintervention.org/ celebrate-independence Ticket sales end June 6.

$100/Ticket

Sagashus T. Levingston was born in Chicago and raised in the area now known as Bronzeville, but known before gentrification as the Low End. She holds a bachelor’s in English Literature from the University of Illinois at Chicago and has been attending graduate school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. There she earned a master’s in Afro-American Studies and is currently a PhD Candidate in the Department of English. Her dissertation is titled Infamous Mothers: Bad Moms Doing Extraordinary Things. While her research focuses primarily on literature, it is informed by theory and criticism from rhetoric, motherhood studies and black feminism. Her coffee table book, simply titled Infamous Mothers, is inspired by this work and so is Infamous Mothers LLC, a social enterprise where Sagashus offers personal and professional development training meant to empower women who mother from the margins of our society. She also delivers programming to the organizations and professionals that make an impact on these women's lives. Sagashus is a proud button-wearing member of the Doyenne Group, Inc. located in Madison, WI. She also sits on the WWBIC South Central Ambassadorial Advisory Committee. As the proud mother of six children—three boys and three girls, and partner of Tosumba, she and her family lives in Madison