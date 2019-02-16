3rd Saturday Contra Dance with live music by Harmonium (Carol Ormand, Jan Murphy, Kevin Clark and Amy Mcfarland) and calling by Roger Diggle. Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave, Madison. Enter through the courtyard off of W. Washington Ave. 2/16. 7:30-10:30 pm, instruction offered at 7. $8/$5 students. Come alone or bring a partner or friends. More info at http://sprott.physics.wisc.edu /dances.htm or 608-692-3394.