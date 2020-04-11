press release: It’s not too early to start training for The 2020 Cottontail Classic! This 5K/10K run will take place April 11th at McGaw Park in Fitchburg. Registration includes: A race shirt; three sugar stations on the course; FREE digital finisher photos; FREE Fitchburg Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt; Kids’ Fun Run; Bounce House; Pictures With The Easter Bunny

All Kids’ events are free! The Fitchburg Lions Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10:45am, with different Egg Hunts for each age group. Get all the info here!

7:30 - 8:45 AM Packet Pick Up* and Registration at Family Fun Expo

8:50 AM Kids race (~100 meters) Free, 1-6 yrs. Meet by start/finish line

9:00 AM Race Start 10k

9:05 AM Race Start 5k

Post Race Family Fun Expo - including bounce house and free pictures with Easter Bunny

10:30 AM Estimated time for awards ceremony

10:45 AM Fitchburg Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt Begins

* You CAN pick up other people's packets at Packet Pick Up