Dane County Farmers' Market Patrons drive through the Dane County Farmers' Market local food pickup on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center.

media release: The Dane County Farmers’ Market will open their 2021 outdoor season at Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center. “We will be building on the success and joy that many found in our modified operations during the 2020 outdoor season,” says Market Manager Sarah Elliott, “and we are also confident that we will be allowed to return to the Capitol Square sometime during our 2021 outdoor season. Our fundamental mission is to ensure that Wisconsin family farms and small food businesses can be economically viable and that our community has access to high-quality, fresh local foods. This mission continues whether we are permitted to be on the Square or not.”

Beginning on Saturday, April 10, the Dane County Farmers’ Market will host a weekly Saturday Market at the Alliant Energy Center. This market will be a traditional farmers’ market with primarily spontaneous shopping. Customers may choose to pre-order products and pick them up on foot as well. The Saturday Market will be open from 7am until 12pm. The Dane County Farmers’ Market will share additional details closer to the opening date. Please visit the DCFM Safe Shopper Code of Conduct for information on the COVID-19 pandemic safety measures in place.

The DCFM will also continue to offer the pre-order/drive-thru Local Food Pick Up on Wednesdays at the Alliant Energy Center. Currently, the Local Food Pick Ups are inside of Pavilion 2 and on Wednesday, March 24, the Pick Ups will move to the parking lot in front of the Exhibition Hall. The DCFM’s website has detailed instructions on how to place a pre-order and how to travel to and thru the Local Food Pick Up.

“Many of our loyal customers love the Local Food Pick Ups because they can leisurely shop from their homes and then safely and efficiently drive-thru the Pick Up while the farmers place their orders in their vehicles,” says Market Manager, Sarah Elliott, “so we wanted to continue to offer this successful vending model.”

"The Dane County Farmers' Market connects our community with locally grown and made foods and is a true staple event," County Executive Joe Parisi said. "We are proud to continue this partnership at Dane County's Alliant Energy Center and do our part to help get fresh goods and produce out to families." The Dane County Farmers’ Market is grateful for the on-going support of Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center.

To stay up-to-date on market operations during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit https://www.dcfm.org/fresh/ covid-19