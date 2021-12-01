ONLINE: DNR Public Hearing

media release: This is a public hearing on a permanent rule, Board Order DG-24-19, to revise chapter NR 809 relating to the promulgation of new drinking water maximum contaminant levels for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) including Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

The public has the opportunity to testify at the hearing. To register and join the hearing online or by phone, use the information provided in the public hearing notice. Pre-registration is also available and is strongly encouraged if you plan to provide spoken comments during the hearing. To pre-register, either use the Zoom link or download and complete the fillable Hearing Appearance form and send it to DNRNR809Comments@wisconsin.gov.

Join this meeting by Zoom.

Join by phone: 312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 899 7886 4201

View the Hearing Appearance Form.

View the Public Hearing Notice.

View the Proposed Permanent Administrative Rules.