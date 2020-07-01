ONLINE: DNR Public Hearing

press release: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a virtual public hearing on July 1 relating to Enbridge Energy’s application for a waterway and wetland permit for the proposed reroute of the Line 5 pipeline in Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron Counties. The hearing will also cover the proposed scope of the Environmental Impact Statement that will be prepared for the overall project.

The proposed Line 5 reroute would involve construction of approximately 42 miles of new 30-inch pipeline needed to relocate the existing Line 5 pipeline outside of tribal lands of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Construction of the proposed reroute would affect 109 acres of wetland, result in the conversion of 29.5 acres of wooded wetland to non-wooded wetland, and permanent fill of 0.06 acres of wetland. Of the 186 waterways that exist within the proposed project area, 185 would be temporarily bridged for vehicle access and 87 would have the new pipeline installed via open-cut trenching or dredging.

The DNR has determined to follow the Environmental Impact Statement process to inform decision makers and the public about the anticipated environmental and socio-economic effects of the proposed reroute as well as alternatives.

The virtual hearing will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the public can participate in the hearing online via Zoom, which is accessible by computer or phone. Register in advance here. Registrants will receive a meeting invite link by email. To join by phone, call either of the following phone numbers: (301) 715- 8592 or (312) 626-6799. When prompted, enter the following passcode ID: 990 3811 0941.

The public is encouraged to attend the online hearing to provide oral comments on the permit application and the scope of the Environmental Impact Statement. Members of the public can also submit written comments on either the waterway and wetland permit application or the scope of the Environmental Impact Statement to the DNR through July 11, 2020.

Written comments on the waterway and wetland permit application and the scope of the EIS can be sent by email to DNROEEACOMMENTS@WI.GOV or by U.S. mail to Line 5 Comments, DNR (EA/7), 101 South Webster Street, Madison, WI 53707. All electronic and hardcopy comments must be submitted or postmarked by no later than Saturday, July 11, 2020.

More information on the proposed project, permit application, and to review a draft outline of the Environmental Impact Statement is available here.