ONLINE: DNR Public Hearing

media release: On Dec. 16, 2021, the DNR released a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on Enbridge's proposed relocation of its Line 5 petroleum pipeline in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron Counties. Access the two-volume Draft EIS below, under Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

The DNR will hold a virtual Public Hearing on the Draft EIS on Wednesday, Feb. 2, starting at 4 p.m. The hearing will be held on Zoom, which can be accessed by computer or phone. To attend the hearing and provide verbal comments by computer, you must register here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information on how to join the hearing. To join by phone, use the following toll-free number: 1-888-475-4499. When prompted, enter the following conference ID: 871 8245 2125.

If you do not wish to provide testimony during the hearing and only want to listen, you can watch a live feed of the hearing on YouTube. The hearing will be recorded for later viewing.

You are also invited to provide written comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement. Comments can be sent by email to DNROEEACOMMENTS@WI.GOV or by U.S. mail to "Line 5 EIS Comments, DNR (EA/7)," 101 South Webster Street, Madison, WI 53707. All electronic and hardcopy comments must be submitted or postmarked no later than Friday, March 4, 2022.

More information on the proposed project is available on the DNR’s Enbridge Pipeline Projects webpage.