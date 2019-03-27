DNR Public Hearing

press release: Catfish Rule Public Hearings Set

A new catfish rule establishes regulations for taking catfish by hand or with a bow and arrow or crossbow. Legislation passed in 2017 allowed catfish to be taken with these methods for the first time, but this rule will set seasons, gear restrictions, length limits and bag limits to maintain sustainable harvest levels with these new methods. The rule will also maintain consistent language for taking rough fish with these methods.

Public hearings for the catfish rule will occur at the following locations:

March 19 at 5 p.m. at the La Crosse State Office Building Rm. B-19, 3550 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI 54601

March 20 at 5 p.m. at the Coughlin Center, 625 E. County Road Y, Oshkosh, WI 54901

March 27 at 5 p.m. at the Fitchburg DNR Service Center, 3911 Fish Hatchery Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711

We would appreciate your input.

Meredith Penthorn, 608-316-0080