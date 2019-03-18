DNR Public Hearing

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Service Center, Fitchburg 3911 Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Aquaculture Rule Public Hearing Set

A new aquaculture rule that contains policies on the role of genetics in the department’s fish stocking strategies and the department’s procedures for accepting donations of fish or fish eggs for stocking into public waters is ready for comment.  

A public hearing for the aquaculture rule will be held:

March 18 at 5 p.m. at the Fitchburg DNR Service Center, 3911 Fish Hatchery Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711

We would appreciate your input.

Meredith Penthorn, 608-316-0080

