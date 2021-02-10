ONLINE: DNR Public Hearing

× Expand Wisconsin DNR Under rough fish removal contracts, detrimental fish species like common carp are removed to improve water clarity and fish habitat.

press release: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a virtual public meeting to discuss proposed changes to the DNR’s rough fish removal program.

The rough and detrimental fish removal program is intended to facilitate the removal of fish species that cause water clarity, water quality and habitat impairments in Wisconsin’s waterbodies. Through the removal of these fish species, such as common carp, measurable improvements in water quality and habitat occur, benefiting gamefish populations and recreational experiences.

The meeting will be held via Zoom on Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in rough and detrimental fish removal who would like to participate should contact David Rowe at David.Rowe@wisconsin.gov or 608-228-6163. Pre-registration is required.

The DNR Fisheries Management Shallow Lakes Team is reviewing the current process for the rough fish removal program and would like feedback from a variety of sources. Members from the commercial industry who may be interested in applying for rough fish removal contracts, as well as lake districts or associations and stakeholders interested in rough and detrimental fish removal are encouraged to attend.

The Shallow Lakes Team will give a short presentation and then discuss the proposed changes with meeting participants.

More information on the meeting can be found on the DNR’s public meeting calendar.